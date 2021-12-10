Amanda Davis, a third-grade teacher at Symmes Valley Elementary School and previously Chesapeake Elementary, has release the second book in a series, this one called "Draven Doogle and the Masked Bully."
Submitted photos
The main character in Amanda Davis’s first book, “Draven Doogle and the Corona Witch,” is a year older and now in the fourth grade instead of the third grade.
This sequel, written by a Lawrence County teacher, is titled “Draven Doogle and the Masked Bully.”
In this second installment, the main character is still dealing with impact of the coronavirus, but there are new troubles — including being separated from his friends thanks to a hybrid schedule and losing his spot on the soccer team to a new rival who also is usurping his pals at school.
“I was really surprised by how the first book went,” Davis said Tuesday. “I felt the story really needed to go on.”
Davis is still teaching third-grade students, but now has moved to Symmes Valley Elementary School from Chesapeake Elementary.
Davis dedicated the new book to her third-grade students at Chesapeake who helped her come up with names for the chapters in the original.
Both books are available at Amazon.com or major book suppliers for $9.99 each.
Davis said she got the writing bug from her mom, the late Eula Adams.
“She liked to write stories and she worked for a book company,” Davis said. “She would read stories to my sister and I.”
Davis will give one spoiler to “Draven Doogle and the Masked Bully.” Look for Mrs. McBecky to make another appearance.
It is always nice to have someone around to save the day.
