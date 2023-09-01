The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The cast of ‘Heritage: A Celebration of Historical Legacies’ is made up of Tri-State residents. An encore performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern hosted the inaugural Culture and Heritage Festival in June, which featured a theatrical performance created by Ironton resident Belinda Brown. And now, her show is going on the road, according to a news release from the university.

“Lives and hearts were touched,” Brown said in the release. “So much so, there have been requests for an encore performance from those who attended and those who were not able to attend the first performance.”

