FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Saddle up.
That’s just what eight Tri-State area youths are doing in preparation of the National Barrel Racing Association Youth World’s Championship this July in Perry, Georgia.
The girls train at Adkins Performance Horses group at Ohio Horse Park. Their trainer is Ashley Piles, according to Kelly Adams, events coordinator for the horse park in Franklin Furnace.
Olivia Bowman, 13, of Proctorville, a Fairland Middle School student, was among the students to qualify for world’s following a competition over the weekend at the Ohio Horse Park. She has gone to world’s two times and will be heading back this summer.
“I wanted to ride horses for a long time,” said Olivia Bowman, who plans to take a gelding, WillyB, to Georgia this July. “I’m excited for worlds.”
Emma Whitt, 15, a student at Russell High School in Kentucky who has been racing since she was 7, also will be among those going to Georgia.
“I really like the adrenalin rush I get from barrel racing,” she said. I hope to make it to finals this year.”
She’ll be riding Foxxy, a mare, in the competition.
It will be her fourth trip to the world’s. Her best time in getting her horse around three barrels in a figure 8 in the competition is 15.2 seconds.
Hayden Bowman, 15, Olivia’s sister, has been riding for three years. She’ll be riding Bandalenawhiz, a mare. She also has qualified for worlds and will go to the finals in a couple of months.
She rides because on horses, “it’s really relaxing. It’s fun. I get to see my friends. It relieves a lot of stress.”
The barrel racers participate in competitions in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia during the season, Adams said.