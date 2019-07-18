By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
IRONTON - Lawrence County Juvenile-Probate Judge David Payne, the longest serving county official, will retire at the end of the month and it will be up to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to name a replacement.
The Lawrence County Republican Executive Committee earlier this week agreed to forward three names to DeWine for his consideration, according to County Auditor Jason Stephens.
The three names are Mike Gleichauf, an assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney, Paul David Knipp and Patricia Sanders, the magistrate in the juvenile court, according to Stephens.
All three are Republicans, as is DeWine.
Payne has served as judge over the county's juvenile court and the probate court since 1993.
The governor's appointment will stand for more than a year. The position will be on the primary election ballot in 2020. The primary will be held March 17, 2020 - St. Patrick's Day.
The juvenile-probate judge will serve a six-year term beginning in 2021, according to Stephens.