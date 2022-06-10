All those qualities apply to Donna Depriest, who has retired as a clerk in Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson’s office after more than 47 years of service.
“She’s just fantastic,” Patterson said of Depriest who, for years, counted the money and checks collected in the office every day. “She’s something special. It’s the way she treats people. She’s a model employee. She’s become a real friend.”
Depriest has worked for Patterson more than a dozen years. She started working on the first floor of the courthouse when she was hired by former Clerk Dale Burcham. Clerks of Court have come and gone over the years, but Depriest has been a constant.
“She just has so much class,” Patterson said. “It’s the way she treats people, be it courthouse employees, the people here or the public.”
Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo, who has known Depriest for more than 40 years, agrees.
“I would be in that office every week for 43 years,” Waldo said. “In that time, I have never seen her angry, upset or raise her voice. She is so level-headed. She’s all all-star performer. She never complains.
“Think of all those years of service to the Lawrence County Clerk of Courts office,” he said. “We are losing that, and it makes me kind of sad.”
“She’s very dedicated,” Waldo said. “I don’t know that she’s ever missed a day’s work in all that time.”
Depriest agrees there are a lot of good people at the clerk’s office and she will miss them.
While she’ll miss the people at the Lawrence County Courthouse, Depriest is looking forward to retirement.
“I feel free,” she said. “I get to come and go as I please. I really enjoy it. I get to spend more time with my daughter and granddaughter.
“I have met a lot of wonderful people here,” she said. “I am going to stay in touch. I am happy. Mike is a wonderful boss. He’s so easy going.”
