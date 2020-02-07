IRONTON — Ohio University-Southern will host the Love Your Body Health Expo from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, on the Ironton campus.
The public is invited to the Mains Rotunda in the Riffe Center to experience the benefits of total wellness — mind, body and spirit.
There will be information booths, health screenings, door prizes and giveaways.
King’s Daughters Health System will be on hand with its mobile unit offering free healthy heart screenings, EKGs, Derma Scan screening for skin cancer, oncology/breast information, orthopedic/sports medicine information, carpal tunnel screening, gastrointestinal information/colonoscopy with “take home” fit tests.
For more information, contact Mary Ann Wymer, advising specialist at wymerm@ohio.edu or 740-547-3877.
Other participating agencies include:
- Ashland Area YMCA
- Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures
- Lawrence County Health Department
- Equitas Health
- Community Hospice
- Ohio University Women’s Center
- Lifeline of Ohio
- Shawnee Family Health Center
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- Mandala Therapeutics
- Preferred Fitnessreiki — Loretta Buckley
- Pathways Inc.
- Contact Rape Crisis Center
- GSA Student Organization
- Ohio University Southern Education Club
- Workforce Development Resource Center
- Ohio University Southern Recreation with Oreatha Murray and Adam Wilson
- Pruvit Therapeutic Ketone Supplement with Tomia Hatten
- Path Integrated Healthcare
- Mahajan Therapeutics
- Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association