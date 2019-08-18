IRONTON — Lawrence County will spend some $1.5 million on repaving work scheduled to start next month, according to county engineer Patrick Leighty.
One of the projects calls for resurfacing of County Roads 17 and 32, according to Leighty.
Another road on the paving list is County Road 4 from County Road 29 to the top of the hill.
Several township roads also are on the list, including Aid Township Road 140, Lawrence Township Road 116, and Union Township Roads 339, 340, 341, 342, 1209, 1210, 1130, 1131, 1152 and 1419.
Also on the blacktopping list are Upper Township Roads 191 and 151E and Rome Township Roads 1060, 1142, 1143, 1145, 1216, 1230, 1240, 1353, 1354 and 1386, according to Leighty.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation has work going on this month on several projects including Ohio 141. The state route will be closed between Ohio 775 and County Road 4 (Etna Waterloo Road) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 19. The road will be reopened to evening and overnight travel.
A sign replacement project also is underway on U.S. 52 from the Ashland bridges to the Scioto County line. The four-lane, divided highway could be subject to lane restrictions at various points while crews are working. Traffic impacts should be minimal, according to a news release. The work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.
Work also is continuing on a resurfacing and bridge repair project on Ohio 7 and Ohio 527 between County Road 18 (Solida Road in South Point) and 3rd Avenue in Chesapeake.
Two lanes of the four-lane road will be closed while the work is underway.
The project is to be finished in late summer, according to the release.
A slide repair project also is underway on Ohio 7 near County Road 3. Two 11-foot-wide lanes of traffic are open to the public. That project is scheduled to be completed by midsummer, according to the release.