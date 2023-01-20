The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BURLINGTON, Ohio — The historic Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Burlington, Ohio, is one of 35 churches across the nation to receive a National Trust for Historic Preservation African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches Grant.

Built in 1849 with the help of recently freed enslaved people, the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was the first Black Church not just in Ohio, but also west of the Alleghenies/Appalachians. According to a news release from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, this grant will help to save the vacant National Historic Landmark from collapse, stabilize, and restore the only extant antebellum Black church in the state, and support its rebirth as a historic site and community center.

