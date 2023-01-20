BOTH PHOTOS: The historic Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday in South Point. The church is one of 35 churches across the nation to receive a National Trust for Historic Preservation African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches Grant.
BURLINGTON, Ohio — The historic Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Burlington, Ohio, is one of 35 churches across the nation to receive a National Trust for Historic Preservation African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches Grant.
Built in 1849 with the help of recently freed enslaved people, the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was the first Black Church not just in Ohio, but also west of the Alleghenies/Appalachians. According to a news release from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, this grant will help to save the vacant National Historic Landmark from collapse, stabilize, and restore the only extant antebellum Black church in the state, and support its rebirth as a historic site and community center.
The Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program is a $20 million initiative funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches and congregations reimagine, redesign, and deploy historic preservation to protect the cultural assets and legacies they steward, tell their stories of resiliency and hope, and carry their missions into the future. With more than $80 million in funding, the Action Fund is the largest U.S. resource dedicated to the preservation of African American historic places.
“Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy of community, spirituality, and freedom that continues to span generations,” Brent Leggs, executive director, African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and senior vice president, National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in the release. “The Action Fund created the Preserving Black Churches program to recognize and celebrate the Black church for its contributions on American life, culture, and history, while also investing in their physical permanence and financial sustainment into the future. We are honored to award our first round of grantees with the resources needed to ensure the Black church continues to stand in its fullest glory.”
Since our nation was founded, the Black church has played a prominent role in advancing critical democratic and societal change. According to Pew Research Center, around three-quarters of Black adults say predominantly Black churches have helped advance the fight for racial equity.
“From one-room praise houses to unprecedented metropolitan mega churches, Black churches since slavery times have been the heart and soul of the African American community,” said Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., professor, historian, filmmaker, and national advisory councilmember for the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. “So, it is inspiring to see the Action Fund’s commitment to preserving their history and their physical structures. After all, these are our sacred sites, which our ancestors built from the ground up, and we must do everything we can to ensure their survival. Preserving these structures is a visible way of preserving a crucial chapter of Black History.”
