The Macedonia Baptist Church in Burlington, Ohio, is the state’s only surviving antebellum Black church. The Jeffris Family Foundation has awarded a grant to help fund a historic structure report to assess the work required to restore the church.
Courtesy of appalachianohio.org
BURLINGTON, Ohio — The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has received a $12,400 matching grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation to help fund a historic structure report to assess the work required to restore the state’s first Black church.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was established in 1849 and is the only surviving antebellum Black church in Ohio, according to a release.
The church currently is vacant and in need of repairs. It was listed as one of Ohio’s most endangered historic sites in 2020, according to the release.
The report could lead to restoration efforts, ensuring that the project is aligned with historic preservation best practices, according to the release.
“The reopening of Macedonia will contribute to telling a fuller story of southeastern Ohio’s early development and to supporting regional heritage tourism efforts where its rich history and contributions to the Underground Railroad can be recognized more broadly,” said Charles Linthicum, a Macedonia trustee.
“With August being Black Philanthropy Month, it’s a perfect time to continue the official launch of this restoration effort, made possible by the Jeffris Family Foundation and other donations committed to preserving Black history in Ohio,” Linthicum said.
The Jeffris Family Foundation works to preserve cultural history and heritage in the Midwest’s smaller communities.
“The foundation is pleased to be part of the restoration and partnering with the church’s able leadership,” said Tom Jeffris, foundation president.
The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church restoration project is part of the Family of Funds of the African American Community Fund, which was founded by and for the Black community as one way to create opportunities for African Americans in Appalachian Ohio. AACF, which was established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in January 2020, has also contributed to the Macedonia restoration project.
