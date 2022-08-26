The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BURLINGTON, Ohio — The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has received a $12,400 matching grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation to help fund a historic structure report to assess the work required to restore the state’s first Black church.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was established in 1849 and is the only surviving antebellum Black church in Ohio, according to a release.

