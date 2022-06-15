IRONTON — A magic and comedy show is coming to libraries in Lawrence County.
Children and their families are welcome to attend “Silly Sea Adventures,” hosted by the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and performed by the Mark Wood Fun Show. There are two shows planned Friday, June 17 — one at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library, and the second at 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake library.
The show will include comedy, magic, juggling and audience participation. It is part of the 2022 Children’s Summer Library Club at Briggs Library, which this year has a theme of “An Ocean of Possibilities.”
For more information, call any Briggs library location: Ironton at 740-532-1124, Chesapeake at 740-867-3390, Proctorville at 740-886-6697, South Point at 740-377-2288 or Symmes Valley at 740-643-2086.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.