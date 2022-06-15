The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A magic and comedy show is coming to libraries in Lawrence County.

Children and their families are welcome to attend “Silly Sea Adventures,” hosted by the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and performed by the Mark Wood Fun Show. There are two shows planned Friday, June 17 — one at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library, and the second at 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake library.

The show will include comedy, magic, juggling and audience participation. It is part of the 2022 Children’s Summer Library Club at Briggs Library, which this year has a theme of “An Ocean of Possibilities.”

For more information, call any Briggs library location: Ironton at 740-532-1124, Chesapeake at 740-867-3390, Proctorville at 740-886-6697, South Point at 740-377-2288 or Symmes Valley at 740-643-2086.

