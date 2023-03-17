PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth Today, a public community forum, is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 29 at the Welcome Center at 342 Second St. in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The program is sponsored by Main Street Portsmouth, Portsmouth in Bloom, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau.
A series of speakers will update visitors on upcoming public events, programming and projects and answer questions.
“We always hear that there isn’t anything to do in this community, and it just isn’t true,” said Joseph Pratt, Main Street executive director. “We cannot plan an event without clashing with another, so it just becomes a decision on which event can we go against that won’t hurt us in attendance. We have a lot of good going on and a lot to do. I think this event will help bring things to the forefront.
“We always get questions about other events from people in the community, and we hope Portsmouth Today better connects community members and planners so that everyone wins,” Pratt said. “This will allow business owners to better plan around public events in their area, better allow community members to start planning their calendar months ahead, and so on.”
Main Street Portsmouth is a non-profit organization that focuses on the development and preservation of the historic Boneyfiddle and surrounding downtown Portsmouth area. The group is a partner of Heritage Ohio and the National Main Street Program. They revitalize downtown through beautification, event management, grant writing and giving, and other means of connecting the downtown to the entire southern Ohio region through business development and communication.
“This is a perfect way for us to facilitate getting the information out there,” said Lisa Carver, executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have all come to rely very heavily on social media, but I’m a firm believer in face-to-face contact. Nothing will ever take the place of that.
“This event connects people directly to organizational leadership and helps us in achieving our mission of creating a Portsmouth area that communicates and engages,” Carver said.
Anyone with questions about the event can call the chamber at 740-353-7647 or Main Street Portsmouth at 740-464-4501.
