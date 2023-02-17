IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
RAPE: A South Point area woman reported a boy was sexually assaulted in her home by a neighbor.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
RAPE: A South Point area woman reported a boy was sexually assaulted in her home by a neighbor.
BRANDISHING: A deputy responded to a call last week about an 84-year-old man brandishing a handgun at an employee of Necco after an individual left the company and damaged several mailboxes in the area. The female employee was trying to take a picture of the damage when she was accosted by a man pointing a gun at her.
THREATS: A Lawrence County woman, no age or address listed, told authorities her former boyfriend threatened to kill her last week or burn her house down and she is concerned for her safety.
TIMBER THEFT: A Lawrence County man, no age or address listed, told authorities a neighbor cut about 15 acres of timber on his property without his permission. Spurlock said he owns 49 acres off the intersection of Ohio 218 and County Road 73.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A Lawrence County woman told authorities her husband, who was on meth, threatened to kill her and shocked her with an extension cord and an electric fence box. The woman, no age or address listed, subsequently left her home and went to Wayne, West Virginia, and then went to the sheriff’s office to file a report.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A man and woman, no ages or addresses listed, were arrested on charges of domestic violence following a fight in the South Point area. The two were transported to St. Mary’s ER in Ironton and then to jail.
BURGLARY: A Lawrence County man reported last week that someone broke into his mobile home on County Road 56 and stole a pallet of aluminum, ceiling fans, two sinks and an aluminum roof of an outbuilding.
THREATS: A Lawrence County juvenile, no age or address listed, was arrested after making threats to his parents. The juvenile was transported to the Lawrence County Group Home.
THEFT: A Lawrence County man reported last week that someone stole his SNAP card and took $1,074 from his account.
THEFT: A representative of New River Electrical reported last week that someone took a battery, terminal and other items from a building and damaged a truck.
THEFT: A South Point area man reported earlier this week that someone stole $3,300 worth of jewelry from his residence.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.