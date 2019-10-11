IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a call about a fight Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Christopher R. Hodge, 34, of Baker Road, Huntington, on a charge of felonious assault and criminal trespass. A Burlington area man reported he saw a man near his outbuilding and the man pulled a knife on him, cutting his hand.

JAIL FIGHT: Authorities are investigating a fight at the Lawrence County Jail last week in which an inmate received a broken leg and a broken foot. The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton before being transferred to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth for treatment.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy last week arrested John Suitor, 27, of Ohio 243, South Point, on a charge of being in a stolen vehicle. Authorities also recovered fentanyl-laced heroin and drug paraphernalia. Suitor initially was transported to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

THEFT: A Chesapeake area woman said someone broke into her storage building and took tools, a bicycle, Nintendo Wii games, purses and wallets, coins, electronics, phones, cameras and watches, among other items. The items were valued at $7,650.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 35-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole tools valued at $4,160 from an outbuilding when he was out of town for several days.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 27-year-old Coal Grove man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after a woman said he grabbed her by the throat and began choking her.

