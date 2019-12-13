IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
IMPROPER HANDLING OF A FIREARM IN A MOTOR VEHICLE: Following a traffic stop last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Eddie Ray Hammonds Jr., 30, of Township Road 89 Proctorville, on charges of possession of drugs and improperly handling a Glock handgun in a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A 27-year-old South Point area man reported last month that someone gained entry into his residence and stole an AR-15 and 60 rounds of ammo. The items were valued at $750.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 22-year-old Huntington woman reported last month that her boyfriend threatened to shoot her, took her phone and broke it so she couldn’t contact authorities when they were in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Fayette Township. A sheriff’s deputy arrested Douglas Andrew Mayne Jr., 22, of Locust Drive, Huntington, and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 60-year-old South Point area woman reported last month that someone stole furniture, tools, a lawn mower and building materials. The items were valued at $3,390.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 24-year-old Ironton area man reported last month that someone stole a Bersa handgun from his vehicle.
THEFT: A 50-year-old Ashland woman reported that someone stole clothes, tools and CDs from her vehicle last month. The items were valued at $1,300.
VEHICLE THEFT: A 39-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole his 2001 Buick from his driveway.
THEFT: A 64-year-old Waterloo, Ohio, man reported last week that he paid a man $1,575 to do some work at his home and the work hasn’t been done and the man isn’t responding to calls or emails.