IRONTON — A homeless Lawrence County area man was found incompetent to stand trial on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and felony violation of a protection order.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley ordered that Ronald L. Viars, 54, be held at the Appalachian Behavioral Center in Athens, Ohio, to determine if competency can be restored.
In an unrelated case, Shawn A. Delong, 42, of Private Drive 349, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of cocaine in a 2018 case. No bond was set since Delong currently is serving a term in federal prison, according to officials.
In other cases:
- Charles R. Johnson, 31, of Private Drive 22, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of heroin. Bond was set at $10,000. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and seek drug treatment.
- Richard Jones, 36, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to three counts of criminal nonsupport. Jones owes $21,900 in back child support, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor. He was allowed to keep working so he could make payments on the back child support. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- James Stover, 38, of Garden Gate Drive, Lavalette, pleaded innocent to felonious assault, burglary, felony domestic violence and felony violation of a protection order or consent agreement. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and continue treatment.
- Rebecca Miller, 40, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to two counts of tampering with drugs, two counts of theft of drugs and two counts of illegal processing of drug documents. She was released on a $35,000 recognizance bond.
- William L. Bragg, 39, of the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Nicole L. Carey, 42, of Township Road 301, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $7,500. She also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek treatment.
- James/Robert Hankins, 58, of Private Drive 1851, South Point, and Jennifer Mays, 34, of the 200 block of Susan Court, Proctorville, were placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. They are required to continue treatment and stay drug and alcohol free for a year.