IRONTON - A Proctorville, Ohio, man was sentenced to between 13 and 161/2 years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Richard E. Ellis, 47, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Ellis was indicted earlier this year on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile.
In an unrelated case, Ronald Lee Patrick, 53, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded innocent to several counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and single counts of having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.
The grand jury also seeks confiscation of $2,429 in cash, two handguns and a rifle. He was released on a $75,000 signature bond pending a future court hearing.
In other cases:
n Raymond D. Waugh, 46, of County Road 5, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get drug abuse treatment.
n Holly J. Perry, 35, of Poca, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of 9.95 grams of heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking of 892.8 grams of marijuana. Perry was released on a $35,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
n Brenda L. Leffingwell, of Smith Drive, Huntington, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin. She was released on a $35,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
n Cheryl Jarrell, 36, of Thomas Street, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. She was released on a $35,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
n Trevan Frazier, 30, of the 900 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a felony domestic violence charge. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to take anger management classes.
n Brandy Michelle Hinds, 26, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of theft from a person in a protected class. Hinds was released on a $25,000 signature bond.
n Jason Ray Adkins, 37, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond.