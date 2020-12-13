IRONTON -- A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 93 near milepost 10 in Elizabeth Township, Lawrence County, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday. A northbound 2009 Audi A4 driven by Ryan Justice, 37 of Ironton, traveled left of center and struck an oncoming 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Jennifer Whisman, 36 of Pedro. Justice, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, died at the scene.
Whisman was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger in Whisman’s vehicle was also transported to St. Mary’s.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS, and the crash remains under investigation.