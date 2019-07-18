IRONTON - An Ironton man who admitted to being high on drugs while a 2-year-old fatally overdosed at home pleaded guilty in the case Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jonathan K. Rice, 34, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with complicity to child endangerment.
Rice was sentenced to the maximum three years in prison by Judge Andy Ballard.
Rice admitted to aiding and/or abetting David Large, the child's father, in connection with the child's death.
Both Large and the child's mother, Casey Jean Boggess, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the child's death and were sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this year.
"This is a tragic case," said Mike Gleichauf, an assistant Lawrence County prosecuting attorney. "We can't prove Rice brought in the drugs that led to the death of the child. There was proof he did drugs in the house."
"This was a horrible tragedy," said Warren "Butch" Morford, an Ironton lawyer representing Rice. "This is another life that was corrupted by drugs. This happened because of drug use. This was a life lost for no reason."
Ballard also called the case "a true tragedy. There is no winner in any of this."
Rice could be eligible for judicial release to a community-based correctional facility after serving a year in prison. The defendant was given credit for 146 days already served in prison. The program at the correctional facility could take up to six months in prison.
A charge of corrupting another with drugs, which carries a maximum eight-year prison sentence, was dismissed after Rice pleaded guilty to the complicity charge.
No appeal was sought in the case.