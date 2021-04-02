IRONTON — A homeless man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to kidnapping.
Ronald Viars, 55, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Viars also was credited for 502 days already spent in jail.
In an unrelated case, Kaycie R. Roberts, 19, of Township Road 181, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.
Roberts was sentenced to three years in prison. She also was ordered to pay $600 restitution for the ankle monitor and was credited for 87 days already spent behind bars.
In other cases:
- Christopher Carrell, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and assault on a police officer. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
James Jenkins, 45, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of 3.5 grams of meth. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and given credit for 94 days already served.
- Elizabeth Hoffman, 49, of Private Drive 865, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Hoffman also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
- Garrett Haynes, 44, of Ferry Street, Russell, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
- Jonathan Schweickart, 29, of the 2600 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 500 hours of community service.
- Cynthia King, 39, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get treatment and do 500 hours of community service.
- Phillip Morrison, no age listed, of the 100 block of Columbus Street, South Point, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking and possession of cocaine, illegal manufacturing of drugs and trafficking in fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also faces community control sanctions. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Quentin White, 25, of the 2200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. White was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.