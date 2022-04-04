IRONTON — An Ironton man rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for 20 to 25 years in prison for rape.
Keith McKinney, 27, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted last year on 100 counts of rape. Judge Christen Finley set the case for trial Monday, April 4, in Ironton.
In an unrelated case, a rape charge against Joshua Adams, 19, of 2nd Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio, was amended to sexual misconduct with a minor. He was placed on five years probation and was named a Tier 1 sexual offender requiring him to report his address to authorities for 15 years.
In other cases:
Van Harrell, 34, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
Makalee Buzzard, 19, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.
Janet Barksdale, 26, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary. She was released on a $25,000 signature while the case is pending.
Samantha Bentley, 27, of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Casey Flaugher, 37, of North Street, Rush, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. Flaugher was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Kenneth Daniels, 23, of Township Road 1105, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $10,000 bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to get into in-patient treatment.
Emory Burke, 31, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to receiving stolen property and forgery. He was ordered to be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
Austin Harper, 26, of County Road 400 Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.