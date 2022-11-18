IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A Delaware, Ohio, man reported last week that his 2021 Polaris side-by-side ATV valued at $30,000 was stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Candace B. Jones, 33, of Shute Street, Ashland, on charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct and disrupting public service and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 42-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her husband grabbed her around the throat and pushed her to the ground. The man left before authorities arrived.
ASSAULT: A 36-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that she was assaulted by another woman in the Lawrence County Jail.
ASSAULT: A 25-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that a man kicked in a door and hit him with a hammer. The man left before authorities arrived.
