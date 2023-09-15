IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
HOME INVASION: A resident of Township Road 165 reported last week that three or four men and a woman broke into his home at gunpoint, tied him up, and took his car — a 2017 Land Rover — and his cellphone after he had picked up a prostitute from Huntington. The victim also reported firearms including two 12-gauge shotguns and several rifles, cash, his bank card and pin, a wrist watch and multiple jewelry items were stolen.
TWO STUDENTS ARRESTED: Two female students at Ironton High School were arrested following a fight at the school earlier this week. They were transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center.
ASSAULT: A resident of Ohio 93 reported last week that a relative kicked in his door and assaulted him. The relative fled after the homeowner threatened to call authorities.
JUVENILE ARREST: A resident of Ohio 93 reported last week that her son refused to go to school, pushed a table, hitting her in the side, threatened her and grabbed a knife. Sheriff’s deputies arrested the juvenile and transported him to the Lawrence County Detention Center.
JUVENILE ARREST: A Jackson County juvenile in a program at Mended Reeds said last week he had two makeshift knives and made threats to stab a staff member. The juvenile was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center, where he will be housed until being transported back to Jackson County.
GUNS STOLEN: A resident of Township Road 185 reported last week that someone stole eight rifles from his gun safe.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A resident of Township Road 1067 reported last week that she and her live-in boyfriend were drinking and got into an argument. She said the man broke the glass in an exterior door and broke her phone when she tried to call authorities. The man was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a resident of County Road 66 on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and transported the suspect to jail.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Responding to a call from County Road 17 last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
SHOPLIFTING: A representative of Family Dollar on County Road 406 reported last week that someone walked out of the store with a basketful of goods without paying for it and fled in a silver SUV.
