IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

HOME INVASION: A resident of Township Road 165 reported last week that three or four men and a woman broke into his home at gunpoint, tied him up, and took his car — a 2017 Land Rover — and his cellphone after he had picked up a prostitute from Huntington. The victim also reported firearms including two 12-gauge shotguns and several rifles, cash, his bank card and pin, a wrist watch and multiple jewelry items were stolen.

