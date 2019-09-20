IRONTON - An Ironton man was sentenced earlier this week to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of felonious assault, abduction, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and theft.
James Grether, 47, of the 200 block of Chestnut Street, Ironton, entered the guilty pleas Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
Philip Heald, an assistant county prosecutor, also sought restitution of $4,749.11 in the case. Ballard granted that motion and suspended Grether's driver's license for 10 years. As part of a plea agreement, Grether could be eligible for early release after serving five years behind bars. He was given credit for 125 days already served.
In an unrelated case, Samantha J. Kazee, 33, of the 300 block of Stormes Alley, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
In other cases:
>> Joseph L. Whitmore, 39, of County Road 107, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 250 days in prison.
>> Donald Workman, 36, of South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
>> Emory B. Johnson, 55, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
>> Delbert J. Dean, 41, of County Road 12, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
>> Casey W. Boyd, 28, of Township Road 1214, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.