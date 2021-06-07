IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to five- to seven-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Eric W. Roach, 43, of the 200 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to burglary, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. Charges of escape, vandalism and failure to appear for cutting off an ankle monitor were dismissed as part of a plea agreement before Judge Andy Ballard.
Roach could have faced eight to 12 years in the burglary case, three in the tampering case and another year in the drug case. Ballard ran the drug and tampering with evidence sentences concurrent with the burglary sentence.
As part of the plea agreement, Roach could be eligible for early release after serving four years in prison. Ballard credited Roach with time already served and ordered him to pay court costs.
In an unrelated case, Robert A. Stevens, 43, of Waverly, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of escape and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty in a separate case to charges including aggravated possession of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.
Stevens failed to show up for a court hearing earlier this year leading to the escape charge. Should he make a $25,000 bond, Stevens is ordered to be held on house arrest on an ankle monitor.
In other cases:
- A community control sanctions for William Z. Earls, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was continued for a week. The county adult probation department recommended he be sentenced to 631 days in prison for violating community control sanctions. The recommendation could include shock probation from prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County for a 135-day program.
- Tiffany Williamson, 30, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, admitted violating terms of intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to get drug treatment and stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Alec R. Berry, 22, of North Kenova Road, South Point, also admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was ordered to get inpatient treatment at Riverside Recovery and be drug and alcohol free for a year.
- Charles L. Smith, 45, of County Road 119, Ironton, also admitted violating terms of his intervention in lieu of conviction program. He was ordered to be drug and alcohol-free for a year.
- Jimmie O. Field, 61, of Township Road 109, South Point, was granted judicial release from prison, but was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Beckett Sites, 19, of Township Road 1118, Chesapeake, had his driver’s license suspended for a year and he was fined $1,000. He was placed on probation for a year and was ordered to complete a driving school program. He initially was charged with vehicular assault.
- Bond was set at $25,000 for Sean James, 29, of Mill Street, Ironton. A community control sanctions trial was continued, and he faces new charges including tampering with evidence, vandalism and escape.