IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, area man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison.
Dewey D. Nance, 44, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Nance also was fined $3,500 and ordered to forfeit two guns and $490 in cash in his possession when he was arrested.
In an unrelated case, Lisa F. Cartwright, 43, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
In other action:
Roger Burress, 63, of Township Road 279E, South Point, rejected a plea deal in a drug case that could have sent him to prison for four to six years. The case is set for trial Oct. 7. If convicted, he could have a maximum prison sentence of 11 years.
Jeffrey A. Moore, 37, a Kentucky resident, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also has charges pending in Ironton Municipal Court.
Jason Newcomb, 39, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He was ordered to continue treatment and will be placed in transitional living after completing the program at STAR.
Carissa D. Latimer, 39, of Clearwater Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
Zachary Grubb, 20, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, had his bond increased to $250,000 after he failed a drug screen while on bond in a felony case. He is charged with receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering.
Kristen M. Corbin, 31, of Private Drive 748, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to charges including tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. She currently is jailed on a $250,000 bond. Corbin also faces charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances.
Rickey A. Waddle Jr., 27, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. He was placed on lockdown with an ankle monitor at Mended Reeds and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment. Bond was set at $2,500.
