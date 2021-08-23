IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison by Judge Christen Finley.
William Klaiber, 24, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, pleaded guilty to a reduced burglary charge and to unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance. As part of a plea agreement, he could be eligible for early release after serving a year behind bars.
In an unrelated case, Codi Garretson, 27, of Township Road 1111, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 100 days in jail.
In other cases:
Thomas Bowman, 42, of the 400 block of Alabama Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
Gary Abbott, 49, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a two-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
Cody Burks, 27, of Eleanor, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to burglary and was placed on an ankle monitor and released on a $50,000 signature bond.
David Johnson, 24, of Ohio 93, Ironton, pleaded innocent to burglary and was placed on an ankle monitor and released on a $50,000 signature bond.
Amy Norman, 36, of Township Road 323, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $5,000.
Nathan Jenkins, 32, of the 600 block of Cliff Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs and was released on a $25,000 signature bond. He was placed on an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
Adam Daniels, 41, of North High Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Tina Hoffman, 50, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. She was placed on an ankle monitor and released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Van Harrell, 33, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was ordered to get treatment while the case is pending and was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
Donald Herald, 37, of Prichard, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.