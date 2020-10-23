IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison for violating community control sanctions.
David Barry, 51, of Proctorville, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Barry pleaded guilty last year to several felony charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After serving 18 months in prison, he could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program takes some 135 days to complete.
In an unrelated case, Hope R. Ratcliff, 26, of County Road 24, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
In other cases:
Robert E. Tucker, 35, of the 200 block of Delaware Street, Ironton, pleade
- d innocent to obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Traci J. Fields, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Keith A. Camp, 51, of the 1100 block of Stormes Alley, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Luke T. Lyons, 35, of Pikeville, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond.
- Paige N. Roach, 29, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to continue drug treatment at Riverside Recovery.
- William B. Thompson, 47, of Township Road 1030, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Butch Castle, 43, of the 600 block of McClure Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Rickey J. Morgan, 64, of Ohio 141, Ironton, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Alec R. Berry, 21, of the 800 block of North Kenova Road, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of materials containing fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Michael D. Russell, 58, of Private Drive 2780, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Ellen Y. Witten, 62, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Alvaro F. Jamie Jr., 36, of the 200 block of Second Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to burglary. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Almeda J. Deerfield, 47, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of materials containing fentanyl. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Anthony S. Stevens, 34, of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Pamela J. Young, 65, of the 400 block of Avondale Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Jalyn M. Brickles, 20, of County Road 57, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance. Brickles was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.