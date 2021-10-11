IRONTON — A Kentucky man convicted in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of felonious assault was sentenced last week to eight to 12 years in prison.
Elvis Rister, 46, of Garrison, Kentucky, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Joshua A. Sparks, 40, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Ironton, admitted cutting off an ankle monitor and pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and vandalism. He was sentenced by Ballard to four years in prison. Sparks was credited with nearly 10 months already spent in jail and could be eligible for judicial release in the case after serving three years in prison.
In other cases:
Robert Stevens, 43, of Beaver, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was sentenced by Ballard to four years in prison. Stevens, who admitted cutting off an ankle monitor while on bond, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and to a drug case. He also was ordered to forfeit a handgun.
Frank T. Hill, 48, of the 2200 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, who earlier pleaded guilty in a felony case, was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison. Hill also was ordered to forfeit a gun taken from him when he was arrested.
Edward Holsinger, 51, of the 200 block of Mill Street, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for seven years. He faces five drug charges and a charge of tampering with evidence. Holsinger, a convicted felon, faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 to 26 years in prison if convicted. The case is set for trial Oct. 21.
A charge of receiving stolen property against Shannon C. Johnston, 43, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was dismissed.
Serina Klaiber, 37, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. She was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton. Bond was set at $25,000.
Travis L. Bloomfield, 33, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. A $15,000 recognizance bond was set in the case.
Dustin Sanford, 31, of the 2600 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington, was allowed to continue on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free through Aug. 25, 2022.
