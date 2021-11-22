IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Kevin E. Conrad, 43, of Edison, Ohio, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Conrad pleaded guilty earlier to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, endangering children, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Conrad, who also was fined $375, could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison.
In an unrelated case, Christopher Douglas, 37, of Private Drive 359, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
Jessica Stapleton, 37, of Private Drive 258, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete a two- to three-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and continue on probation.
Daniel Stapleton, 42, of Township Road 343, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Timothy Henry, 32, of the 500 block of Pike Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a case in Common Pleas Court and was placed on community control sanctions for three years.
Brandon L. Scott, 36, of County Road 25, Pedro, pleaded guilty to using weapons while intoxicated. A charge of felonious assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Scott received a suspended jail sentence. A .45 caliber Ruger handgun was ordered surrendered.
Justin Scott McConnell, 40, of the 1800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. The case was set for trial Dec. 8.
