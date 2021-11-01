IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison.
Jonathan Wooten, 32, of Jackson, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Wooten pleaded guilty to charges including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
In an unrelated case, Heaven Renner, 25, of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, was sentenced to six months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs.
In other cases:
Makaylan Hanshaw, 23, of the 100 block of Washington Street, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Jessica Pennington, 57, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Homer W. Anson, 33, of Hamilton Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
Amanda Blake, 41, of the 300 block of Washington Avenue, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case at $250,000 after Blake was charged with cutting off an ankle monitor. Blake has rejected a prison sentence of six years in the case. A bond hearing was set in the case for next week.
Michelle A. Jenkins, 40, of Township Road 606, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Jenkins was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring her to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 200 hours of community service.
David M. Justice, 54, of Township Road 1110, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending and ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
Cara D. Kimmell, 36, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. A charge of possession of controlled substances was dismissed. Kimmell was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
