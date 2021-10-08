HANGING ROCK, Ohio — A Columbus, Ohio, firm has been awarded state tax credits for a project that could bring 55 jobs to Lawrence County, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved the tax credits for Engineered Profiles LLC of Columbus, according to the release.
The authority approved a 1.131% credit for six years for the project in Hamilton Township.
If Engineered Profiles moves forward with the project, the company would generate $2.3 million in new annual payroll, according to the release.
Engineered Profiles manufactures extruded plastics products for building supplies, transportation, medical devices and other industries, according to the release.
A representative of the company couldn’t be reached for comment.
The company was founded in 1947.
It was among a dozen projects announced earlier this week to create 2,426 new jobs and retain another 3,252 jobs statewide, according to the release.
“Anytime you have new jobs coming in to our area, it’s good news,” said State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
The manufacturing plant could be located at the former Dow Chemical site being developed by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and others.
PureCycle Technologies LLC is working with Jobs Ohio and others on a $363 million to recycle polypropylene and create more than 50 jobs at the former Dow site west of Ironton.
