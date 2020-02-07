IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 54-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last month that someone stole two televisions and a vacuum cleaner from her trailer. The items were valued at $1,750.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop on U.S. 52 last month, a sheriff’s deputy confiscated what a 46-year-old South Point area woman said was meth and had the materials shipped off to the state drug lab for testing.
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Following a traffic stop last month, a sheriff’s deputy confiscated two bags containing more than 243 grams of marijuana.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 77-year-old Oak Hill area man reported last week that someone stole his 1961 beige Chevrolet valued at $6,579.
THEFT: An 83-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last month she wrote a $4,700 check to a man at Ohio Valley Metal Roofs to replace the roof on her home, but no work has been done.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 40-year-old South Point area woman reported Sunday that her son stomped on her ankle, requiring her to be transported for medical attention. A sheriff’s deputy transported a 12-year-old boy to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 74-year-old Rome Township man said his 45-year-old son has a drug addiction and threatened him and his wife seeking money. The complainant said he is concerned for his safety.