HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Lawrence County, Ohio, are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-july-december-2020/.
CHESAPEAKE: Ryan A. Jarrell, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mary Kelci Parker, Associate in Nursing.
IRONTON: Emily Jane Anderson, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Hannah Brooke Cline, Bachelor of Science; Curtis Michael Hunt, Bachelor of Science; Abby Rose Jewell, Master of Science; Madison Linette McDaniel, Master of Science; Sydney Allison Strait, Bachelor of Business Administration.
PROCTORVILLE: Samuel Martin Appleton, Master of Science; Jane Madison Carney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kylie Nicole Day, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Faith Nicole Hurula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ahsan Rasool Jat, Master of Science in Engineering; Brandon Keeney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kali N. King, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Ruth Stevenson, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
SOUTH POINT: Kristen Dawn Beller, Master of Social Work; Hannah Elizabeth Carey, Master of Science; Merrick James Harris, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Heather M. Kruel, Master of Science; Savanah Faith Matney, Bachelor of Arts; Robert Burton Napier, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Hannah Elaine Williams, Master of Science.
WILLOW WOOD: James Tyler Rowe, Master of Arts.