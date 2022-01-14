The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester.

To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 942 students on the president’s list and 1,930 students on the dean’s list. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded. Students’ hometowns are listed as provided by the students.

The full lists can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-and-presidents-lists.

Here are the area students who made the lists.

President’s List

CHESAPEAKE: Matthew E. Brooks, Lauryn Crupe, Loreli L. Ferguson, Addison A. Fizer, Madelyn C. Hill, Marcus A. Jaime, Haylee C. Mays, Mackenzie G. Moir, Katherine N. Morgan, Emily G. Neal, Kennedy B. Riley, Mikaela N. Shockley, Ryleigh P. Swann.

COAL GROVE: Shelby B. Littlejohn.

CROWN CITY: Madison M. Graves, Macenzie A. Simmons.

GALLIPOLIS: Miranda D. Bennett, Karen L. Deel, Kirsten L. Hesson, Josie M. Jones, Marcie F. Kessinger, Grace H. Montgomery, Brooks L. Pearson, Bethany H. Purdum, Kaden M. Thomas, Reece W. Thomas.

IRONTON: Chloe L. Elliott, Gavin M. Grizzle, Faith E. Lambert, Jackson O. Rowe, Albert C. Schoener, Grace J. Simpson, Clay V. Willis.

KITTS HILL: Tommie D. McCartney, Callie J. Thacker.

OAK HILL: Xena M. Bunton.

PROCTORVILLE: Samantha R. Adkins, Mariann Ashmead, Sarah E. Blatt, Kaydee M. Brumfield, Sarah A. Combs, Devon M. Forbush, Samuel T. Godschalk, Jacquelyn O. Goodenough, Carson J. Lyon, Madison M. Petry, Emily G. Sharp, Isabelle B. Steele, Brennen P. West.

SOUTH POINT: Mathew J. Allen, Sara E. Allen, Kaden B. Holsinger, Jordan T. Matney, Sophia M. Morrison, Abbi R. Zornes.

WILLOW WOOD: Alison F. Klaiber, Jacqueline M. Shaw.

Dean’s List

CHESAPEAKE: Christopher G. Blake, Nathaniel C. Cox, Britney M. Dement, Jozy M. Jones, Joel T. Lambiotte, Mason T. Manns, Stephen M. Manns, Casey L. McComas, Daniel Miller, Camryn G. Mitchell, Ian R. Picklesimer, Natalie B. Pratt, Jonah D. Ridenour, Makenna A. Robinson, Isabella M. Schrader, Katelyn B. Spears, Jalyn M. Teasdale, Rachael S. Terry, Abigail C. Wayne, Sydney N. Wellman, Ryan J. Williams, Madisyn S. Yeomans.

COAL GROVE: Emilee B. Matney, Robbie L. Mcquay, Sydney E. Meadows.

CROWN CITY: Master A. Channongsuang, Autumn R. Cook, Kyle E. Rankin.

GALLIPOLIS: Garrett R. Burns, Olivia J. Harrison, Allison M. McGhee, Ariel J. McGuire, Elisjsha D. Miller, Zoe A. Milliron, Alexis S. Taylor, Jenna E. Wood.

HAVERHILL: Bryce A. Balestra.

IRONTON: Ben A. Compliment, Jay-Leigh B. Crabtree, Ethan A. Crager, Dustin T. Darnell, Brady C. Doyle, Savannah C. Friend, Isabella M. Griffiths, Jason P. Haywood, Madelyn E. Heighton, Zachary A. Kaiser, Colton A. Kuhn, Noah M. Lambert, Mason T. Parkes, Elijah J. Sturgill, Brynn M. Taylor, Shelby L. Zerkle.

KITTS HILL: Daniel W. Mootz.

OAK HILL: Desirae A. Sharp.

PROCTORVILLE: Hunter T. Adams, Clayton L. Bloss, Kia J. Booth, Carl E. Bowen, Kylee J. Ellison, Jenna B. Eubank, Victoria R. Hall, Makenzie R. Kazee, Zachary L. Kincaid, Lacy J. Lemley, Eva K. Rhodes, Olivia G. Roberts, Hanna J. Shrout, Paul I. Starkey, Clayton M. Thomas.

SOUTH POINT: Isabella A. Arthur, Hannah M. Boggs, Mason S. Fairchild, Meagan L. Fetty, Ryan P. Frasure, Evelynne M. Gibson, Allison P. Himes, William C. Hutchinson, Austin D. Johnson, Makensey L. Kearns, Brooke L. McMullin, Emalee B. Park, Hannah C. Roberts, Abigail R. Ross, Douglas R. Shaffer, Braden A. Short, Brianna F. Stokley, Zane T. Walters.

WILLOW WOOD: Kayley P. Logan, Megan Russell.

