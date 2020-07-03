HUNTINGTON — Almost 1,600 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Lawrence County, Ohio, are listed below. The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-may-2020/.
CHESAPEAKE: Blake Michael Ashworth, Bachelor of Business Administration; Megan Cantley, Master of Science in Nursing; Sabrina Dawn Dennis, Bachelor of Arts; Monte James Edwards, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Rose Handley, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Manns, Bachelor of Science; Thomas Wade Martin, Master of Science; Michael Brian Morgan, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Laura Kathleen Rice, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Brady Alden Rickard, Bachelor of Science; Tatiana Nicole Schrader, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kelli Ann Simpson, Master of Science; MacKenzie Justine Templeton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kolton Andrew Webb, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors.
IRONTON: Corey Grant Bond, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Emily Paige Davis, Doctor of Pharmacy; Maggie Howard, Master of Arts; Maggie Howard, Certificate Program; Heather Elkins Mains, Certificate Program; Ashton Kay McMackin, Doctor of Pharmacy; Emily Dawn Rumley, Master of Business Administration; Sydney Brooke Wain, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Timothy J. Young, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia.
KITTS HILL: Nikki J. Brammer, Bachelor of Science; Eric Russell Sias, Doctor of Medicine.
PROCTORVILLE: Jamesha Denise Bohanna, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Nicole Brammer, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Brittany L. Brunty, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Matthew Campbell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Micah Lynn Collins, Certificate Program; Taylor Lynn Hackworth, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Danita Michelle Hamlin, Education Specialist Degree; Caelan Alea Huff, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Grayson Mackenzie Laton, Bachelor of Arts; Maria Levina, Master of Arts; Mikayla Lyn Lewis, Associate in Nursing; Aaron Eugene Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Taylor Alexandra Perry, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia R. Price-Bias, Associate in Nursing; Laken Ashley Shafer, Bachelor of Arts; Kyle Andrew Sowards, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Eric Stephen Spurlock, Master of Social Work.
SOUTH POINT: Sophia Cassidy, Bachelor of Arts; Richard Jordan Chapman, Associate in Nursing; Kathryn F. Filkins, Certificate Program; Kathryn F. Filkins, Master of Arts; Jerycka Sue Hayes, Bachelor of Business Administration; Johna Michelle King, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Eric Shane Lambert, Bachelor of Arts; Paige Madison Looney, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Mackenzie Rae Watson, Bachelor of Arts; Joseph David Williams, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Tessa Rae Wooten, Master of Arts in Teaching.
WILLOW WOOD: Sarah Nicole Keiper, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.