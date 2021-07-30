CHESAPEAKE: Hunter Wyatt Burns, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Madison E. Gilpin, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Rachel Whitney Hutchison, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Darby Jo McCloud, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sheila Pineda, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kelly Nicole Romans, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Bradley John Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brody Benton Sowards, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Macin Lois Taylor, Bachelor of Arts.
IRONTON: Kaylee Ann Beals, Bachelor of Business Administration; Laura Brianne Clevenger, Associate in Nursing; Alexandra Ann Gillette, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Marlee Nicole Kaiser, Bachelor of Arts; Holly Marie Osborne, Doctor of Pharmacy; April Dawn Pemberton, Master of Science in Nursing; Thomas Michael Williams, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
KITTS HILL: Dylan L. Malone, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
PROCTORVILLE: Alexis Brooke Adkins, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Riley Cole Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Justin Cody Barebo, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia; Mackenzie Lee-Marie Duncan, Master of Arts; Jessica Dawn Durst, Associate in Nursing; Meili M. Martin, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Patrick Spence McCoy, Master of Arts; Savannah Lee Nelson, Education Specialist Degree; Eric Daniel Keith Perry, Bachelor of Science; Evan Todd Milton White, Master of Arts in Teaching; Rodney D. White, Bachelor of Science.
SOUTH POINT: Cait Paula Kelley, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kristoph Andre Lederer, Master of Business Administration; Amber L. Payne, Master of Science; Sydney Meredith Rice, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb William Saxton, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Sara Melissa Tiffany Starkey, Bachelor of Science.
