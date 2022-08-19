HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2022.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2022/.
CHESAPEAKE: Loreli L. Ferguson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Addison Annalis Fizer, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Chelsee Bree Graham, Associate in Nursing; Jozy Marie Jones, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mackenzie Grace Moir, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Lynn Price, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Katelyn Brooke Spears, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Ryleigh Paige Swann, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sydney Nicole Wellman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Maya Amy Williams, Master of Science; Ryan Joseph Williams, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
CROWN CITY: Kayla Linville, Master of Arts; Chelsy Dale Shockley, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
GALLIPOLIS: Allison Mackenzie McGhee, Bachelor of Science; Zara Ranae Meade, Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Rose Northup, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Maria Paula Ovalle, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Megan Phillips, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Clayton James Plymale, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bethany Hope Purdum, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Shawn Michael Sexton, Bachelor of Arts; Zachary Kyle Tackett, Master of Science; Kaden M. Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
IRONTON: Jason Paul Haywood, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacob Harrison Hock, Certificate Program; Jacob Harrison Hock, Master of Arts; Noah Matthew Lambert, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude; William Justin Mays, Doctor of Pharmacy; Elijah L. Piatt, Doctor of Pharmacy; Anna Lindsay Preston, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
KITTS HILL: Ethan Taylor Baker, Doctor of Pharmacy.
OAK HILL: Jason Andrew Kerns, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
PROCTORVILLE: Megan Renae Ashton, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Sarah Elaine Blatt, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Emily Nicole Brammer, Master of Arts; Sarah Ann Combs, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Nathanial Andrew Crum, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Victoria Dunford, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chase W. Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Tacy Godschalk, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jacquelyn Olivia Goodenough, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Jacquelyn Olivia Goodenough, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Makenzie Rae Kazee, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Ian Zachary Klepp, Bachelor of Business Administration; Carson J. Lyon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Braden Renee Ward, Master of Arts in Teaching.
SOUTH POINT: Ryan Alexander Brown, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kendall McCall Bryant, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Cum Laude; Jerycka Sue Hayes, Master of Business Administration; Abigail Rose Ross, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
WILLOW WOOD: Megan Russell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacqueline Marie Shaw, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.