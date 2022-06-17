HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 spring semester.
To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has 920 students on the president’s list and 1,766 students on the dean’s list. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded. Students’ hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full lists can be found at http://www.marshall.edu/news/deans-and-presidents-lists.
Here are the area students who made the lists.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CHESAPEAKE: Matthew E. Brooks, Thomas R. Elmore II, Addison A. Fizer, Devin A. Mace, Haylee C. Mays, Jamie L. Meadows, Mackenzie G. Moir, Zachary D. Moir, Katherine N. Morgan, Emily G. Neal, Mikaela N. Shockley, Madeline B. Watts.
COAL GROVE: Sydney E. Meadows.
IRONTON: Dustin T. Darnell, Brady C. Doyle, Faith E. Lambert, Anna L. Preston, Megan K. Riley, Jackson O. Rowe, Grace J. Simpson, Elijah J. Sturgill, Shelby L. Zerkle.
KITTS HILL: Tommie D. McCartney, Callie J. Thacker.
PROCTORVILLE: Jihan F. Amin, Mariann Ashmead, Kaydee M. Brumfield, Sarah A. Combs, Jordan S. Conner, Samuel T. Godschalk, Zachary L. Kincaid, Carson J. Lyon, Madison B. Nibert, Hanna J. Shrout, Isabelle B. Steele.
SOUTH POINT: Mathew J. Allen, Sara E. Allen, Isabella A. Arthur, Kendall M. Bryant, Ryan P. Frasure, Allison P. Himes, Justin Overstreet, Madaiah M. Reynolds, Hannah C. Roberts, Braden A. Short, Abbi R. Zornes.
DEAN’S LIST
CHESAPEAKE: Christopher G. Blake, Hunter L. Burcham, Jacob A. Cremeans, Britney M. Dement, Shia C. Ervin, Madelynn M. France, Marcus A. Jaime, Joel T. Lambiotte, Stephen M. Manns, Ian R. Picklesimer, Isabella M. Schrader, Katelyn B. Spears, Ryleigh P. Swann, Jalyn M. Teasdale, Leah D. Teasdale, Sydney N. Wellman, Ryan J. Williams.
COAL GROVE: Shelby B. Littlejohn, Robbie L. Mcquay.
IRONTON: Chanston R. Bryant, Jay-Leigh B. Crabtree, Kristen E. Crawford, Graci M. Davis, Chloe L. Elliott, Isabella M. Griffiths, Madelyn E. Heighton, Brad L. Jones, Joshua D. Kline, Colton A. Kuhn, Ye Lin, Rileigh J. Morris, Mason T. Parkes, Rebekah E. Smith, Brynn M. Taylor.
PROCTORVILLE: Hunter T. Adams, Cameron T. Adkins, Samantha R. Adkins, Clayton L. Bloss, Adam M. Boggs, Kayla J. Byrd-Blankenship, Nathanial A. Crum, Jenna B. Eubank, Devon M. Forbush, Jacquelyn O. Goodenough, Alyssa B. Howard, Makenzie R. Kazee, Ian Z. Klepp, Lacy J. Lemley, Mitchell C. Love, Alan S. Mannon, James R. Pauley, Madison M. Petry, Margaret M. Piaskowski, Emma L. Randan, Emily G. Sharp, Ethan Stevenson, Clayton M. Thomas, Xavier A. Veltri, Brennen P. West.
SOUTH POINT: Margaret A. Ashworth, Hannah M. Boggs, Jamie Campbell, Jenna G. Clary, Madeline K. Khounlavong, Trent Kinder, Samantha C. LaFon, Jordan T. Matney, Emalee B. Park, Douglas R. Shaffer, Brianna F. Stokley, Zane T. Walters.
WILLOW WOOD: Alison F. Klaiber, Kayley P. Logan, Megan Russell, Mackenzie L. Wise.