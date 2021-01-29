PROCTORVILLE — Marshall Health has expanded its outpatient surgery options to Three Gables Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center in Proctorville managed by St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Outpatient surgery options at the center include, but are not limited to, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and orthopaedics, according to a news release from Marshall Health.
“This elevated relationship with Three Gables expedites how quickly we can schedule patients for elective surgeries across these specialties and gives our surgeons additional time in state-of-the-art operating and procedure rooms,” Nathan Ward, chief operating officer for Marshall Health said in the news release.
“We are pleased to welcome Marshall Health surgeons to the providers at Three Gables,” Todd Campbell, chief operating officer, SMMC, said in the release. “We look forward to working with Marshall Health to continue to enhance the outpatient experience for patients by offering access to a convenient alternative to hospital-based procedures.”
Located at 5897 County Road 107 in Proctorville, Three Gables offers four fully equipped operating rooms and two procedure rooms, while the adjoining St. Mary’s Imaging Center provides on-site MRI, CT and X-ray services. Cataract and a wide range of ear, nose and throat surgeries, as well as orthopaedic services including sports medicine, same-day knee and hip replacement and fracture care, are available onsite by Marshall Health surgeons, according to the release.
“Marshall Health is excited to collaborate with Mountain Health Network and the community physicians at Three Gables to expand our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries,” said John J. Jasko, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon at Marshall Health and associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “When we can safely perform a procedure in an outpatient setting that doesn’t require hospital admission, that’s a very positive thing for our patients, especially during a pandemic.”
For more information, visit https://www.marshallhealth.org/locations/three-gables-surgery-center.