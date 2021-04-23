FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Sometimes after a tragedy, good things can result.
Ann Bridges and Kaylee Blankenship helped make that happen and raised more than $5,000 for scholarships at Green High School in the name of Aaron Scott Barrett.
Barrett, a former U.S. Marine, lost his struggle with post traumatic stress disorder and committed suicide in June 2019, according to Barrett’s sister, Ann Bridges.
“My family has been suffering,” she said of her brother’s suicide. “You ask every day, ‘Why?’”
She hosted a fundraiser in 2019 with a 5K race and raised $3,600. She wanted to keep raising funds for suicide awareness and for a scholarship in her brother’s name. She agreed to mentor a high school student at Green, which requires a senior initiative project.
Bridges was paired with student Kaylee Blankenship, who really stepped up for the cause. They wanted to do something related to fishing since Aaron was a dedicated fisherman, Blankenship said. She went around to local businesses and friends seeking donations and held a fishing tournament last week at Lucky’s pay lake. “We had about 30 to 40 people show up,” she said.
The result was more than $5,000 being raised for three scholarships, Blankenship said. Two of the scholarships will go to Green students heading to college and the other will help a student wanting to get into a trade, she said.
One of the scholarships is named for Barrett and another is named for Heidi Cline Taylor, who died of cancer in 2019, Blankenship said. The scholarship will be for a student wanting to be an occupational therapist, she said.
The scholarship is a way to keep her brother’s memory alive, Bridges said. The fundraiser is a way to bring attention to suicide prevention and continue the scholarship in Barrett’s name, she said.
Blankenship is her best friend’s niece, Bridges said.
“She did a fantastic job,” Bridges said of Blankenship.
“We want to keep the scholarship alive,” Bridges said. “We want to do something again next year.”