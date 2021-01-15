Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — The Ironton In Bloom Business of the Month for December and January is The Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in downtown Ironton.

According to owner Diann Waggoner, the studio has been in business in Ironton for 75 years, with only three or four owners during that time. Nationally, the company is celebrating its 90th anniversary, according to a news release from Ironton in Bloom.

The Ironton studio carries Merle Norman Cosmetics, Vera Bradley, Brighton jewelry, purses, and accessories, and Simply Southern, which features shirts, phone accessories, watch bands, etc.

The studio is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays. The studio is located at 221 S. 3rd St. For a makeover, call 740-533-1183 to schedule an appointment.

