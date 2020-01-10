IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop and an alert from a K-9 last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Anthony Jamal Hussey, 19, and William Deshun Johnson, 18, both of Detroit, and Bruce Lionel Walker, 19, of Flint, Michigan, on charges of distributing or selling a dangerous drug and transported them to jail.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Nicole Leah Carey, 42, of Township Road 301A, and Brittany L. Castle, 32, of Mill Street, both of Ironton, and Curtis R. Maynard III, 21, Pedro, on charges of possession of drugs and transported them to jail.
DRUG CHARGES: Authorities in the Lawrence County Jail found meth in one of the inmate cells. Donald L. Malone, 30, of Township Road 1140, South Point, admitted he brought meth into the jail and will be charged with possession of drugs and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Another inmate also will be charged with possession of meth.
IDENTITY THEFT: A 40-year-old woman said last week that someone used a fake identification to open a banking account for $13,000 in Michigan.
THEFT: A 27-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that an ex-girlfriend stole $245 in cash from his wallet and took $320 from his bank account by using his ATM card without his permission.