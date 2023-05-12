IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
STUDENT ARRESTED: A South Point Middle School male student was arrested on a charge of aggravated menacing for threatening to kill another student and was transported to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.
OVERDOSE: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a drug overdose call on County Road 15 in the South Point area last week and found a man had died.
THEFT: A Proctorville area woman reported last week that she lost some $9,000 while responding to an online account.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A resident of County Road 1 reported that someone stole his 2015 Chevrolet Cruze.
THEFT: A representative of RLA Utilities on Rockwood Avenue in Chesapeake reported last week that equipment valued at $2,800 was stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week on Township Road 150, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Travis Boggs, no age or address listed, and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week in Willow Wood, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a man and a woman and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman on two counts of domestic violence and transported her to jail.
