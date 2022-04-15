Winners of Lawrence County’s Child Abuse Prevention 2022 poster contest are, from left, Sydney Gilbert, 4th grade, South Point Elementary; Amelia Albert, 1st grade, Fairland East Elementary; Jocelyn Mack, 5th grade, Fairland West Elementary; and Landry Kemper, 3rd grade, Fairland West Elementary.
Pictured during the Tuesday, April 12, Lawrence County Commission meeting, from left, Joshua Wilson, CPS Ongoing Caseworker; Lisa Massie, CPS Ongoing Supervisor; Randy Thompson, CPS Investigations Supervisor; Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.; Commissioner DeAnna Holiday; Commissioner Colton Copley; Tina Craft, CPS Adoption Assessor; Missy Evans, Children Services Administrator; Whitney Reynolds, CPS Ongoing Caseworker; Jamie Murphy, Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services Director; and, front row, poster contest winners Amelia Albert, Landry Kemper, Sydney Gilbert and Jocelyn Mack.
Some submissions to Lawrence County's Child Abuse Prevention 2022 poster contest.
Some submissions to Lawrence County's Child Abuse Prevention 2022 poster contest.
Some submissions to Lawrence County's Child Abuse Prevention 2022 poster contest.
IRONTON — April 1, 2022, marked the first day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, Children Services Division, is inviting everyone in Lawrence County to take part in this campaign to raise awareness, prevention, and promote active, purposeful change for children in OUR community.
As Children Services Administrator, I am encouraging and asking everyone to wear blue during this month, “turning Lawrence County Blue” to show support and recognition for this purpose and campaign.
It is our job to go above and beyond to promote awareness, prevention, and change in our community to stop child abuse and neglect. This year, The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund’s campaign, “Be a Hero in the Eyes of a Child, One Simple Act of Encouragement at a Time,” is to promote such awareness. The Lawrence County WHOLE Child Committee has been formed with the goal to facilitate communication and interaction across all aspects of a child’s life bringing, together numerous agencies and providers throughout the community to help improve positive childhood experiences to our children of Lawrence County. Our children need to feel safe and supported by all.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Lawrence County Commissioners, Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services-Children Services Division, and the WHOLE Child Committee had the honor of presenting winners of the Child Abuse Prevention 2022 poster contest with awards at the commissioner’s meeting. The WHOLE Child Committee sponsored the awards, as well as McDonald’s.
All elementary schools in Lawrence County had the opportunity to participate in the contest. Winners were from Fairland Elementary Schools and South Point Elementary School. Winners received $100 gift cards to Gattiland and a certificate for a free meal at local McDonald’s.
As the Administrator for Children Services, I look forward to seeing this event grow yearly.
