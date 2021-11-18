IRONTON — The work of Mark Tobin Moore, a Charleston, West Virginia-based artist, is on display in the Ohio Southern Art Gallery through Dec. 3.
Moore is a mixed-media painter and collagist whose work has been displayed all over the United States as well as Germany and France.
He is a Navy veteran and earned his bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Charleston, a master’s degree in art from Marshall University and a Master of Fine Art in painting from West Virginia University. He has taught art classes at the university level as well as at many museums.
This year, he joined a veteran’s artist group, Uniting US, based in Northern Virginia, that exhibits creative work by veterans nationwide. Two of his paintings have been included in two different group exhibitions this year at the Military Women’s Memorial at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
The gallery, located on the Ironton campus, is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
According to a submitted biography, Moore was a “service brat” who grew up on Army and Air Force bases in the US and overseas. He graduated from T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia in 1972. It was the same year and school made famous by the football movie, “Remember the Titans”. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1972, as the Vietnam War was winding down.
Then Petty Officer Moore served in several administrative capacities on the destroyer tender, USS Sierra (AD-18) in Norfolk, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina, and later as a full time Stationkeeper at the Naval Reserve Center, South Charleston, West Virginia, where he was able to attend college classes after duty hours. He separated from the Navy when he graduated from college and moved on to graduate level studies at Marshall University with a full scholarship. He graduated in 1985 with an MA and began teaching part-time college classes at tri-state colleges and universities, including Ohio Southern, which at the time was still holding classes in the high school.
In 1987, Moore was hired by the U.S. Army-Europe as a supervisory art specialist, so he moved to Giessen, Germany, for four years. He was the Arts and Crafts shop manager for over a year, but then was promoted to the acting director position for arts and crafts as well as all the other shops that offered photography, gallery framing, car wash, and automotive parts harvesting and repairs.
In 1992, upon returning home, he became the exhibitions coordinator, and later the director of exhibitions for the West Virginia State Museum at the Cultural Center in Charleston. He produced, directed, and curated state history and fine art exhibitions for almost six years.
Moore returned to academia in 1999 when he was awarded a full scholarship to West Virginia University to study painting and attain the MFA degree required by many universities for teaching full time. Upon graduation, he accepted a temporary position as an assistant professor of art at West Virginia State University, followed by two years as an assistant professor of art and design at the University of Charleston, and eventually taught at the Concord University Higher Education Center satellite location in Beckley, West Virginia, for 13 years. During that time, he also taught various museum studies classes part time for five years with the Graduate Humanities Program at Marshall University Graduate College in South Charleston.
During all these years, Moore worked in his own downtown Charleston Blue Door Art Studio, and continued to participate in solo, group, and juried exhibitions in the US and Germany. Some noteworthy venues included the Palace of Luxembourg, Paris, France, various German galleries, and American cities such as New York (World Trade Center), Atlanta, Omaha, Denver, Columbia, San Francisco, and Alexandria, Virginia (Torpedo Factory), along with several galleries throughout West Virginia.
Locations in his home state of West Virginia have included the Huntington Museum of Art, Mesaros Galleries, WVU, West Virginia State Museum at the Cultural Center, Sunrise Museum, Parkersburg Art Museum, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Carnegie Museum, and the Washington Street Gallery, Lewisburg.
In his artist’s statement, Moore said he started drawing with a No. 2 pencil around the year 1957.
“I drew, and then started liking the black-and-white photographs in my dad’s photography magazines. He gave me his old ones, and I made collages,” Moore said. “Then about 1965, I heard the Beatles for the first time. I started doing collages of them. Nothing was ever the same again. I was 11 years old, and living in Edinburgh, Scotland.”
Moore said he finally took an art class in 1979 in college.
“I haven’t stopped since. I studied through three colleges to get a BA, MA, and MFA in painting, and taught art at several universities, an arts and crafts program in Germany, and even curated others’ art in the West Virginia State Museum. And, there’s so much more...exhibits in the US and other countries — even Paris, France, and on and on.
“The reason I say all this is to point out just one thing, well, two things. 1) I don’t regret any of it, and 2) I’m still trying to figure out what I’m doing. As one piece of advice about art, I’ll say this. Research, practice, share, keep a level head, and remember that to think you have found a style or an end to your search for answers will only lead to the death of your creative self.
“Doubt is normal,” Moore continued, “but giving up, or claiming victory by having a recognizable style for sales and fame, is only a trap. It’s never worth it. Exploration is life. Therein lies the answer to my art. I hope you are intrigued by it, but I never expect you to like it. If you do, that’s great, and feel free to make your own just like it. You will eventually break out of that and find yourself. What a stellar discovery that will be.”