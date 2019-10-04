IRONTON — More than 40 people have filed for township trustee or township fiscal officer in the November general election.
Wayle L. Taylor filed as a candidate for Aid Township fiscal officer while Rodney Littlejohn filed as a candidate for Aid Township trustee.
Shanna Kelly filed as a candidate for Decatur Township fiscal officer while Garold Cox faces Timothy A. Boggs as a candidate for Decatur Township trustee.
Melanie L. Mullins filed as a candidate for Elizabeth Township fiscal officer while Shannon Summers faces Steve J. Wilds for a seat as Elizabeth Township trustee.
Terry Wise filed as a candidate for Fayette Township fiscal officer while Justin Gibson faces Roger Riggs for a seat as Fayette Township trustee.
Tony Lee Hopper filed as a candidate for Hamilton Township fiscal officer while Benny Kerns filed as a candidate for Hamilton Township trustee.
Lori A. Morris filed as a candidate for Lawrence Township fiscal officer while Scott Gore faces Adam Gilmore for a seat as Lawrence Township trustee.
Lois C. Myers filed as a candidate for Mason Township fiscal officer while Brad Carpenter faces Paul Hayes as a candidate for Mason Township trustee.
Jeff Joseph and Teresa Waller Lawless filed as candidates for Perry Township fiscal officer while Douglas M. Malone faces Ron Meadows for a seat as Perry Township trustee.
Cheryl A. Jenkins filed as a candidate for Rome Township fiscal officer while Thomas Schneider, Edward R. Smith, Tony D. Black II, Jim smith and Bob Mayo filed as candidates for Rome Township trustee.
Patty Belville filed as a candidate for Symmes Township fiscal officer while Cecil L. Mays filed as a candidate for Symmes Township trustee.
Shelly Pinkerman filed as a candidate for candidate for Union Township fiscal officer while Dain Spears will face Thornton C. Thomas for a seat as a Union Township trustee.
Tyler W. Walters filed as a candidate for Upper Township fiscal officer and Craig Thomas filed as a candidate for Upper Township trustee.
Katrena J. Lewis filed as a candidate for Washington Township fiscal officer while Douglas R. Dickens filed as a candidate for Washington Township trustee.
Hazel Payne Humphrey and Carrie Cheek filed as candidates for Windsor Township fiscal officer while Donald Rigney filed as a candidate for Windsor Township trustee.