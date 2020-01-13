ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A large amount of drugs has been stolen from the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services building on County Road 107, according to a report filed with the sheriff's office.
An exact amount of drugs and the value of the drugs wasn't included in the report filed Dec. 30 with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Drugs reported stolen include morphine, fentanyl, valium, ketamine and etomidate, according to the report.
The drugs were contained in a locked cabinet at the Rome/Proctorville ambulance station. A lock was cut off to get the drugs, according to the report.
The exact time of the theft isn't known, but it occurred between August and Dec. 30 of last year.
The ambulance station is unoccupied and supposed to be kept locked when the crews are called out on a run.
Mac Yates, director of operations for the ambulance district, couldn't be reached Monday for comment.
During an organizational meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners on Monday in Ironton, county emergency medical services officials asked to meet in executive session with the board.
Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said the request came after the board meeting had adjourned and that the request for a private session could be addressed at the board's next regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Rome Township.
The ambulance station is funded through county tax dollars.
The ambulance district collected more than $2.7 million in taxes last year, according to records in the county auditor's office.