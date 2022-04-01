IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 28-year-old Willow Wood area woman reported earlier this week that her husband punched her in the head and body and took her purse with her car keys and phone so she couldn’t call authorities. The man left before authorities arrived.
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: Responding to a call from Wal-Mart earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested John D. Meade, 38, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, on charges of tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and falsification and transported him to jail.
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE: Responding to a call from Wal-Mart earlier this week that, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kristie Lynn Meede, 50, of Township Road 1232, Proctorville, on charges of tampering with evidence for changing the price on an item and criminal trespass for being in the store after being charged with trespassing from several other Wal-Marts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 67-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this week that someone stole her 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a large-screen television. The items were valued at $6,000.
ASSAULT: Responding to a call from a residence earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 13-year-old South Point area girl and transported her to the Lawrence County Juvenile Justice Center.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 28-year-old Lawrence County woman reported last week that someone stole her 2021 Honda CHR valued at $1,000.
IDENTITY THEFT: A 55-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone used her Social Security number to secure unemployment benefits.
THEFT: A 36-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone stole his cell phone valued at $1,400.
