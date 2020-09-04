IRONTON— The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Following a high-speed chase of a reported stolen vehicle over the weekend, sheriff’s deputies arrested Grant Thomas Boucher, 41, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, on charges of felonious assault of a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and transported him to jail.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 36-year-old Huntington woman reported last week that her live-in boyfriend beat her and ripped off her clothing in Lawrence County. The victim had to be transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cody G. Lucas, 23, of Raceland, Kentucky, and Camryn A. Lucas, 21, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, on charges of trafficking in liquid hashish and transported them to jail.
BURGLARY: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested George M. Massie, 37, of Township Road 269, Pedro, on a charge of burglary and transported him to jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Members of the Fayette Township had to administer Narcan on a 31-year-old South Point area man last week after he reportedly overdosed on heroin and had to be transported to a local hospital.
ATV THEFT: A Proctorville area man reported last week someone stole his 2009 Yamaha ATV valued at $3,000 from his trailer.
THEFT: A 65-year-old Pedro area man reported he sent $2,000 last week to a Virginia man saying he had won a Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize and had to send money to secure the prize.
BURGLARY: A 36-year-old South Point area man reported last week someone stole the thermostat and heating element from a hot water heater.