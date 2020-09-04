Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON— The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Following a high-speed chase of a reported stolen vehicle over the weekend, sheriff’s deputies arrested Grant Thomas Boucher, 41, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, on charges of felonious assault of a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and transported him to jail.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 36-year-old Huntington woman reported last week that her live-in boyfriend beat her and ripped off her clothing in Lawrence County. The victim had to be transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Cody G. Lucas, 23, of Raceland, Kentucky, and Camryn A. Lucas, 21, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, on charges of trafficking in liquid hashish and transported them to jail.

BURGLARY: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested George M. Massie, 37, of Township Road 269, Pedro, on a charge of burglary and transported him to jail.

POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Members of the Fayette Township had to administer Narcan on a 31-year-old South Point area man last week after he reportedly overdosed on heroin and had to be transported to a local hospital.

ATV THEFT: A Proctorville area man reported last week someone stole his 2009 Yamaha ATV valued at $3,000 from his trailer.

THEFT: A 65-year-old Pedro area man reported he sent $2,000 last week to a Virginia man saying he had won a Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize and had to send money to secure the prize.

BURGLARY: A 36-year-old South Point area man reported last week someone stole the thermostat and heating element from a hot water heater.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.