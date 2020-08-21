The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A 47-year-old Perry Township area man reported last week that someone stole tools, clothing, fishing equipment and two cell phones from his residence. The items were valued at $2,597.
BURGLARY: A 43-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this month that her former boyfriend kicked in the door to her residence and entered her house. He left before authorities arrived. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
BURGLARY: A 53-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone broke into her residence and stole a television valued at $1,000.
FIREARM THEFTS: A Perry Township man reported last week that someone stole a shotgun, a rifle and two handguns from his residence. The weapons were valued at $779.
THEFT: An 85-year-old Union Township area man reported last week that someone ran up charges of $3,995 on two fraudulent bank cards.
MISUSE OF A CREDIT CARD: A 51-year-old South Point area man reported earlier this month that someone ran up unauthorized charges of $680.95 on his credit union debit card.
DRUG POSSESSION: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a drug overdose call earlier this month, and a 44-year-old Ironton woman reported she took heroin. Emergency medical personnel gave her Narcan and she will be required to seek treatment or face charges.
DRUG POSSESSION: Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to a drug overdose call earlier this month. Ambulance crews administered Narcan. No narcotics were found at the scene.